APD shines light on all-Black female squad dedicated to keeping Atlanta safe

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is shining a light on a group of officers who are taking on one of the most dangerous assignments they can encounter, traffic stops.

APD says one of their traffic units is made up of all Black women, not only handing out tickets but fighting violent crime.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was able to sit down with several of these officers to talk about their fight to protect the city.

Officer Michaela Herring says she stopped two suspects last month who were accused of shooting random bystanders with an airsoft gun. The driver was out on bond for murder and the passenger was wanted for family violence.

“Put your hands up. What’s wrong with y’all?” Herring can be heard saying in body camera video of the incident. “Y’all know that’s a great way to get hurt?”

She says this is just one example of their hard job.

“We’re looking for people who are carrying contraband, people who are a danger to themselves or others. [We’re] just really keeping the community safe and a lot of those interactions start in the vehicle,” Herring told Winne.

Sgt. Tiffany Hampton says they are bound together not only by their job, but also because of their representation as Black female officers.

“Compared to when I came on the department, this is very unusual to have this many females, especially this many Black females. And for this to be a traffic unit, you know traffic is one of the most dangerous calls that we could go on,” Hampton said.

Winne asked one officer if she feels that she’s regarded differently as an officer because she’s a Black woman.

“That comes with the job, so you honestly have to love what you do,” Officer Butler said.

“I’m Black female, not from this country with an accent. That doesn’t bother me,” Officer Philemond said.

Sgt. Hampton says there are men of all races and ages who work in their mini-precinct in Buckhead and all of them are hard-working and bring love for the citizens to their desire to make Atlanta safe.

