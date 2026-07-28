APD searches for woman accused of stabbing 63-year-old

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of stabbing a 63-year-old woman during an altercation earlier this summer.
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Atlanta police officers responded to the 400 block of Decatur St. SE on June 11, where they found a 63-year-old woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officials said the victim was stable.
Investigators said the victim had been involved in a physical fight with an unknown woman before the stabbing.
According to police, the suspect is described as a woman with blonde hair who was wearing an orange shirt at the time of the stabbing. Investigators believe the suspect armed herself with a screwdriver and stabbed the victim during the confrontation.
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Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, visiting stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips app, or texting CSGA to 738477.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
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