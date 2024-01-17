American Cancer Society estimates about 63,000 Georgians to get cancer diagnosis in 2024

ATLANTA — For 2024, the American Cancer Society is estimating the entirety of the United States will see more than two million new cases of cancer diagnosed.

While more cases are expected, ACS said there were likely to be a lower overall number of deaths from cancer, due in part to changes in behavior across the U.S.

“Over the last 30 years, the risk of dying from cancer has steadily declined, sparing some 4 million lives in the United States. This downward trend can partially be explained by big wins in smoking cessation, early cancer detection, and treatment advancements,” ACS said in a statement.

For Georgia, the organization said they’re estimating 63,170 new cancer diagnoses and an estimated 18,740 deaths in the state.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a report from ACS with their 2024 estimates, they said more than 18 million Americans who were alive at the start of 2022 had a history of invasive cancer.

For this year, they’re expecting a little over two million, without including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers.

“Cancer incidence...is on the rise for many common cancers. In the coming year, we’re expecting to hit a bleak milestone—the first time new cases of cancer in the US are expected to cross the 2-million mark. That’s almost 5,500 cancer diagnoses a day,” ACS said.

The data for those cancers was not included because ACS said they’re not required to be reported to cancer registries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Among the 2,001,140 estimated new cancer cases, about 1.03 million were among men and 972,000 among women. When it comes to cancer death estimates, ACS reported they expect 611,720 deaths in 2024.

Like the estimate for new diagnoses, ACS said more men were expected to die of cancer than women, at 322,800 for men and 288,920 for women.

For Georgia, two types of cancer are expected to have higher diagnosis rates than the rest: female breast cancer and prostate cancer.

Among the various types of cancer listed in the estimates, the next most common type was lung and bronchus cancer. While it was not the most common type of cancer expected, by diagnosis, lung cancer is estimated as the number one cause of death by cancer for Georgia in 2024, according to ACS.

ACS reported 134 Georgians are estimated to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2024, with another 129 with breast cancer.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

$200K reward offered for arrest of APS training site arson suspects

©2023 Cox Media Group