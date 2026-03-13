Ambassador Andrew Young celebrating his 94th birthday in the Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Ambassador Andrew Young is celebrating his 94th birthday in style.

The former ambassador to the United Nations and Atlanta mayor traveled to the Bahamas with some of his closest family and friends for his birthday.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer joined them as the emcee for the festivities.

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We were there as Ambassador Young arrived to the party with current Ambassador to the Bahamas Herschel Walker.

“Ambassador Young, you could have chosen many places to mark this birthday...the fact that you chose the Bahamas means a great deal to us,” said Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Thomas. “We take it as a kindness, we take it as an honor, and we hope that during your time here, you feel surrounded by our love.”

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Walker added that he remembers meeting Ambassador Young as a child and credits him with inspiring him to accomplish all the things he has.

The Bahamas has a special connection with Ambassador Young. The country did not have fair and free elections until the ambassador stepped in decades ago.

The party lasts all weekend, culminating in a jazz brunch on Sunday.

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