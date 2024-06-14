AJC Peachtree Road Race doubling line-up of performers along course

ATLANTA — The AJC Peachtree Road Race is increasing its course entertainment and festivities for this year’s race.

The world’s largest 10k, which occurs every year on July 4, will be celebrating its 55th installment of the race in 2024.

Race officials said they are more than doubling the amount of bands, dancers, DJs and musicians along the course.

Registration closes on Saturday.

The performers and where they will be during the race are as follows:

Mile 0.9 (3235 Peachtree Rd NE):

- DJ Baptiste

- Komansé Dance Theater

Mile 1.2 (Sardis Way NE - In front of Bank of America):

- Forrest Isn’t Dead

Mile 1.5 (2964 Peachtree Rd):

- Proper Frequency

- Rayn, The Soulful Poetic Harpist

Mile 2.3 (2744 Peachtree Rd - Near Cathedral of St Philip):

- DJ Unruely

- Bankhead Violinist

Mile 2.5 (2723 Peachtree Rd NW - In front of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church):

- Atlanta Show Band

Mile 3.0 (2274 Peachtree Rd - In front of Peachtree Square):

- MTK

Mile 3.5 (2020 Peachtree Rd - Shepherd Center):

- DJ Jarian Rich

Mile 4.0 (1750 Peachtree St NW - Opposite side of the road of Engel & Volkers):

- Butter.ATL Tent

Mile 4.3 (2 Deering Rd NW - In front of Amtrak Station):

- Delta DJ

Mile 4.5 (Spring St & Peachtree Rd - In front of Peachtree Pointe):

- Beyond Berry Tent with Carolina Costa

Mile 4.9 (15th and Peachtree - In front of Woodruff Arts Center):

- Naach Bollywood Dancers

Mile 5.3 (12th & Peachtree):

- DJ Champagne Trap

Mile 5.5 (Peachtree St NE & 10th St NE):

- ATL Hawks Cheerleaders with DJ Jay

After the finish line, the following acts will perform:

7:30-8:45 a.m. Atlanta Show Band & Ballet Itzamatu Dancers

9:00-10:00 a.m. Hip Hop Artist - Deante Hitchcock

10:30-11:30 a.m. Country Artist - Diner

“We’re excited to bring an elevated level of entertainment to the Peachtree this year,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree. “We wanted to do everything we could to make this the true party of the summer, a celebration of community and fitness.”

The cost of the race is now $75 before fees, although it is just $45 if you are an Atlanta Track Club member.

Click here to register for the Peachtree Road Race.

