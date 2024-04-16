ADL asks Georgia for security grants following record number of antisemitic incidents

ATLANTA — A Jewish civil rights organization is asking Georgia for grant money. Leaders say they need it to help offset increased security costs in the wake of threats.

A new audit obtained by Channel 2′s Richard Elliot shows 2023 was a record year for antisemitic incidents.

More than 8,900 documented antisemitic incidents across the country as compiled by the Anti-Defamation League. That’s more than the previous three years combined.

Now the ADL is asking the state for help.

Just three months after Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia’s first antisemitism bill into law, a new audit by the Anti-Defamation League shows 2023 was one of the worst years on record for antisemitic incidents, including these antisemitic fliers placed outside the homes of Jewish families.

“We knew going into this year’s audit that this one would look really different,” said Eytan Davidson with the Anti-Defamation League.

Elliot spoke with Davidson about the audit, which showed a 140% increase in antisemitic incidents from 2022.

Harassment, assaults and vandalism were up, but bomb threats to synagogues and Jewish centers spiked 1000%.

Davidson said they’ve sent letters to Kemp and other governors asking for help.

“We’re asking governors to enact a strategy to combat antisemitism at the state level,” Davidson said.

That includes asking lawmakers for state security grants to religious and nonprofit organizations that have been shouldering the financial burden of increased security.

“It’s something that we should be looking into,” state Rep. Esther Panitch said.

Panitch got Georgia’s first antisemitism bill through the legislature. She thinks security grants for synagogues, mosques and churches is something lawmakers should look at next session.

“Then the government really can, and it should help by providing an ability for these communities to protect themselves,” Panitch said.

Kemp did fully support and sign the antisemitism bill into law.

A statement from his office read in part, “Georgia will continue to stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

He said he’s proud of Georgia’s record of standing with Israel and the Jewish community.

