Accused spa shooter tries to keep media out of the courtroom

ATLANTA — The man accused of killing eight people in shootings at Asian spas across metro Atlanta went back to court Friday.

Robert Aaron Long is already serving a life sentence for killing four people in Cherokee County in 2021.

He now faces a death penalty trial in the murders of four people in Fulton County.

In a motion hearing Friday morning, his attorney asked a judge to close pre-trial hearings to the news media, claiming it would influence potential jurors in the case.

The judge rejected that request.

Police said the shootings were racially motivated and is also facing hate crime charges.

