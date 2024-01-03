A 7-year-old lost his leg after being runover by a train. Now his parents are facing charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The parents of a now-7-year-old Georgia boy have been charged after he was hit by a train and lost his leg.
The incident happened Oct. 30, 2023, in Columbus. Police say the boy, who was 6 years old at the time, was playing near the tracks when he fell under a moving train, severing his leg.
The boy’s parents, Tony Rogers, 32, and Rahkeisha Willis, 29, have now been charged with reckless conduct over the incident, WTVM-TV reported.
Investigators said the boy is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured or even killed.
Rogers and Willis are expected to appear in court on March 19.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the boy’s medical expenses.
