A 7-year-old lost his leg after being runover by a train. Now his parents are facing charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The parents of a now-7-year-old Georgia boy have been charged after he was hit by a train and lost his leg.

The incident happened Oct. 30, 2023, in Columbus. Police say the boy, who was 6 years old at the time, was playing near the tracks when he fell under a moving train, severing his leg.

The boy’s parents, Tony Rogers, 32, and Rahkeisha Willis, 29, have now been charged with reckless conduct over the incident, WTVM-TV reported.

Investigators said the boy is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured or even killed.

Rogers and Willis are expected to appear in court on March 19.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the boy’s medical expenses.

