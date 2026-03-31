1 dead, 3 wounded in 2 SW Atlanta shootings

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD says one person has died and three people are wounded in a violent night on the southwest side of Atlanta.

Officers responded to both scenes within about a 15-minute period Monday night.

1 dead, 1 wounded at Camp Creek Parkway

One man was pronounced dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds near 3540 N. Camp Creek Parkway.

A second man who sustained multiple wounds was taken by ambulance.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 8:45 p.m.

2 wounded in road rage shooting, police say

Officers responded at around 8:30 and found two men shot near Lee Street SW and Donnelly Avenue SW. They were alert, conscious and breathing.

Police believe the two men shot at each other after a crash and argument.

Atlanta police are continuing to investigate both shootings.

The shootings come on the same day one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at Atlantic Station.

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