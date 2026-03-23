16-year-old shot in drive-by; Atlanta PD releases surveillance video

Atlanta PD has released surveillance video in connection with a drive-by shooting that critically hurt a 16-year-old boy.

Channel 2 Action News covered the shooting when it happened in October. Police say someone opened fire at the teen and his friends from a car at 2000 Flat Shoals Road SE.

APD said the victim arrived at the location via Uber to attend a neighborhood party. He and his friends were walking to the main entrance of the apartment complex where the party was happening when a vehicle drove past them and opened fire.

The last known direction of travel for the vehicle appeared to be westbound towards Interstate I-20 and Atlanta. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online or by texting CSGA.

You can stay anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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