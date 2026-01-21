14,000 coats collected during Brad’s Coat Drive heading out to warm up the community

ATLANTA — For the last several weeks, we’ve been collecting donations of coats with Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Metro Atlanta and north Georgia came through, donating more than 14,000 coats to Brad’s Coat Drive.

This week, we’re gathering the coats and distributing them to our partners as quickly as possible.

On Tuesday, Nitz and some volunteers delivered 1,000 of those coats to the Midtown Assistance Center.

“The need is great. Our supply of coats has dwindled since November, so these are coming at the perfect time because it’s so cold and our goal is to sort them and get them distributed to people this week,” Jenny Jobson with the Midtown Assistance Center said.

They work to empower low-income neighbors in the community by providing the resources they need to weather crises, including severe weather.

“People come by, they ring the doorbell, they know that we’ve had coats in the past and they’re looking for coats,” Jobson said.

Thanks to you, we’re able to help them share the gift of warmth this winter.

“We’re just so grateful. Thank you for coming out, and we’re so thankful to be a partner with WSB,” Jobson said.

