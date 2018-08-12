13-year-old shot by 39-year-old in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering after police said someone shot him in the stomach.
Atlanta police said they responded to the 3000 block of Landrum Drive in response to a call of a person shot around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said that when officers arrived, the victim had already been taken to a hospital by family members.
They said the shooting was possibly over an argument the victim and suspect had earlier Saturday.
Police said witnesses identified the suspect as Ryan Johnson, 39.
Witnesses said Johnson lives in the apartment complex where the shooting happened.
