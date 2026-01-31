13-year-old critical after being hit by car on I-75

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a teenager was hit by a car on Interstate 75 southbound near Cleveland Avenue SW.

The crash happened on the interstate on Friday night.

Atlanta police say a 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area previously showed I-75 being shut down, but it has since reopened. Police still appear to the exit ramp to Cleveland Avenue blocked.

Details on what led up to the crash the boy’s name have not been released.

