1 dead in hit-and-run crash, Atlanta police believe driver of gold Jeep is responsible

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that killed a woman Sunday night in Atlanta.
At about 7:48 p.m. officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at 429 Ponce De Leon Avenue.
Officers found a woman who had been hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver that hit her left the scene. They believe the driver was in a gold Jeep.
Atlanta Police Hit and Run investigators responded to the scene and worked to determine the circumstances around the woman’s death.
