1 dead, 2 critically injured in southwest Atlanta crash

ATLANTA — One person is dead and two more are fighting for their lives after a crash on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Lakewood Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Atlanta police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Police have not released the name of the person who died.

The area around Lakewood Avenue near Olive Street is shut down, and police do not have a time that it is expected to reopen.

