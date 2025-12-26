Atlanta will reach near record high temperatures through the weekend

ATLANTA — Temperatures will continue to feel more like spring than winter through the weekend, with highs in the 70s.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there will be near record highs, and the most likely day to break a record high through the weekend is Saturday.

Highs are expected to reach the low to mid-70s each day through Sunday.

Monahan says Saturday will be the warmest day this weekend, with a forecast high of 76. Saturday’s record high is 75.

Despite the warmth, the skies will not be completely dry. There is a slight chance of a shower each day through Sunday, though widespread rainfall is not expected, and many areas may remain dry for much of the weekend.

Changes arrive early next week as a cold front moves through the region on Monday. Isolated showers will be possible as the front passes.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop noticeably. Much cooler and breezy conditions are expected on Tuesday, bringing an end to the warm stretch and returning the area closer to seasonal norms.

