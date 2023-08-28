Atlanta police give all-clear after reports of bomb threat at Atlanta University Center

Clark Atlanta University has given the all-clear after Atlanta police and K-9 units investigated a bomb threat that prompted a shelter-in-place order at one campus building.

According to an alert sent out by Spelman, which is also a part of the Atlanta University Center complex, Atlanta police and at least one K-9 unit searched the campus around Oglethorpe Hall, which houses the School of Fashion and Design.

Officials with Clark Atlanta Public Safety said they were notified of a bomb threat in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

They’ve since determined there was no threat.

“Local authorities conducted a K-9 sweep in the area and found no imminent threats. An all clear has been issued,” CAU officials said in a statement. “CAU encourages all members of their community to stay alert, be vigilant and if you see something say something”

Clark Atlanta is the largest of four institutions including Spelman, Morehouse and the Morehouse School of Medicine, which make up the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

Earlier Monday, someone sent a threat into the Channel 2 Action News newsroom via email claiming that there were bombs on the Morris Brown campus, which is across the street from Clark Atlanta.

It’s unclear if police have searched the Morris Brown campus.

The threat centered around the college’s new mask mandate related to COVID-19 cases.

