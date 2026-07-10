Atlanta man posed as federal agent to steal money from the elderly, prosecutors say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Atlanta man has been sentenced to years in federal prison after a jury convicted him of participating in a scheme that targeted elderly victims.

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According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Joshua Aaron Holmes, 44, of Atlanta, was sentenced on June 25 to 14 years in prison.

A federal jury previously found Holmes guilty of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, and wire fraud.

Prosecutors said evidence presented during the trial showed Holmes and others worked together to steal money from elderly victims who were seeking to recover investment losses.

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According to the attorney’s office, Holmes and his co-conspirators posed as federal agents and told victims they could help recover money that had been lost through investments. Victims were then persuaded to pay what they believed were legitimate fees, taxes, and court costs.

Authorities said the promised recoveries never materialized, and the victims ultimately lost even more money.

In addition to the prison sentence, Holmes was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his incarceration. The court also ordered him to pay $936,215 in restitution to victims.

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