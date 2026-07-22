Atlanta leaders taking victory lap after 2026 FIFA World Cup success

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Police and Fire Departments are taking a victory lap after a successful 2026 FIFA World Cup run.

City officials are hosting a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday. They will give new insight into how years of planning paid off during Atlanta’s eight World Cup matches this summer.

Dickens, Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Fire Chief Rod Smith will discuss the city’s 40 days of operations and events.

You can watch the news conference below:

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