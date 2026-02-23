Atlanta hotel, restaurant earn 5 stars on Forbes Travel Guide

ATLANTA — Forbes Travel Guide released its annual list of the best restaurants and hotels across the country. One Atlanta property earned the publication’s top rating.

The St. Regis Buckhead and its restaurant, Atlas, each earned a five-star rating.

Forbes Travel Guide is similar to the Michelin Guide. A five-star rating indicates that the publication believes that a hotel or restaurant is one of the best in the country.

The ratings are based off of travel inspectors from Forbes visiting the properties.

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead and the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds at Lake Oconee each earned four stars.

