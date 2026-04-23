Hawks return home for NBA playoffs. Fans are ready to turn State Farm Arena into sea of red

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks return home for the first round of the NBA Playoffs with Game 3 against the New York Knicks tipping off Thursday night.

The Hawks and Knicks are tied 1-1 after Atlanta’s thrilling comeback win Monday night in New York. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach got a sneak peek at the playoff atmosphere fans can expect during Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

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“We’re going to turn the whole State Farm Arena red,” Pastor Troy said.

The Atlanta rapper showed off red Hawks T-Shirts courtesy of State Farm that every fan will find on each seat before Game 3.

Pastor Troy will also add to the playoff atmosphere with a special performance. Soulja Boy will also perform and Mike Clark Jr. will sing the national anthem.

Pastor Troy said he has a new slogan for his hometown team as well.

“‘Not anybody, but everybody.' Because they play so much as a team … not just really dependent on one person to lead them to victory. Everybody contributes and plays their part and I love it," he said.

The players are ready to feed on the crowd’s energy.

“I mean playing at State Farm, is the best arena in my opinion and playing in front of those fans has been great all season long,” forward Jalen Johnson said.

“I’m sure the city will be excited,” guard CJ McCollum said. “We’re excited to be home, waking up in our own beds and process of not being on the road for 4-5 days and look forward to competing against a good team at home.”

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