Atlanta Hawks, Dyson Daniels agree to 4-year, $100 million extension

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and guard Dyson Daniels have agreed to a contract days before the new season starts.

Daniels will sign a 4-year, $100 million extension.

“We are beyond thrilled to reach a long-term deal with Dyson, and we are excited to watch him continue to grow with our group,” Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said in a statement. “This extension reflects our belief in him today and into the future.”

The Hawks acquired Daniels in the Dejounte Murray trade with New Orleans in 2024.

In his first season with the Hawks, the guard averaged 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.01 steals. He led the NBA in steals per game.

Daniels finished runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year and was also recognized as the league’s Most Improved Player of the Year.

