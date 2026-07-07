Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Drake London gets engaged

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons star Drake London isn’t the only one in his life saying yes to a big proposal.

Weeks after he agreed to stay in Atlanta with a new contract, London proposed to his longtime girlfriend Sofia Gabby. And she said yes. The Falcons shared the happy news on their social media pages Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The couple met during their time at the University of Southern California. The Falcons drafted London out of USC with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

London recently signed a 4-year, $141 million contract extension with the Falcons to become the third-highest-paid receiver in the league.

In four seasons with Atlanta, London is averaging 12.8 yards per catch with 3,961 total receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns. His career-best season happened in 2024 with 100 receptions for 1,271 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group