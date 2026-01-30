Atlanta Falcons hire new general manager

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have named their new general manager.

Former Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham will take the job.

Cunningham, 40, has been the Bears’ assistant GM since 2022.

He’s coming back home after growing up in Roswell.

“As a Falcons fan growing up in Roswell when the Dirty Birds were rolling, the Braves were on fire and the city was hosting the Summer Olympics, I lived the passion of Atlanta sports fans and I can’t wait to be part of bringing that fire and energy back to the city,” he said.

The decision comes just hours after leaders completed their second interview with Cunningham.

Cunningham previously interviewed for the president of football position, which ultimately went to former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

He’ll join Ryan and new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“It was evident through our rigorous interview process Ian was the right choice for our general manager position,” said Ryan. “His vision for our team and organization aligned exactly with the type of leader we were seeking to help take the Falcons to the next level.”

The Falcons fired head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot earlier this month after finishing the season 8-9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

