Athens 26-year-old charged with murder after man shot to death, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — A man was murdered on Monday morning, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Just before 9 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Athens Road in Winterville, finding a 48-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.
The victim was identified as 48-year-old Willie Antonio Jewell.
A suspect identified as 26-year-old Cedric Robbie Jones was arrested and charged with murder.
It is unclear if Jones and Jewell knew each other prior to the shooting.
Jones remains in Athens-Clarke County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Black at 762-400-7058, or via email at scott.black@accgov.com
