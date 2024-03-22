Arrests made in shooting that left 2, including unborn child, dead, Ga. police say

VIDALIA, Ga. — Three people have been taken into custody after officials say they were involved in the murder of two people, including an unborn child.

City of Vidalia police said on Saturday at 5:02 p.m., officers received reports of shots fired in the area of East Jenkins Street and Epstein Street.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Justin Godfrey and 18-year-old Iesha Wicker, both of Soperton, who had both been shot. They were taken to the hospital, where they died.

Police confirmed that Wicker was pregnant at the time of her death.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of the following three individuals who are facing several charges:

Kison Latrell King, 16, of McRae

Felony murder (two counts)



Aggravated assault (five counts)

Patrick Cornelius Hunt, 18, of Mount Vernon

Malice murder (two counts)



Feticide



Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (two counts)



Aggravated assault (five counts)



Armed robbery



Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Jaquan Quashon Jerome Jordan, 23, of Mount Vernon

Malice murder (two counts)



Feticide



Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (two counts)



Aggravated assault (five counts)



Party to a crime



Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to assist.

No further information has been provided.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Vidalia Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 912-537-4123.

