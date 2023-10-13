APD says they are actively investigating 3 violent crimes against transgender women

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department said it is investigating incidents impacting the LGBTQ+ community.
On Thursday, APD tweeted that it is “actively investigating” three violent crimes involving transgender women this year. A statement from APD expressed awareness of the violence that black and brown transgender women face.
“While these individual incidents are not related, we are very aware of the epidemic-level violence that black and brown transgender women face in America,” the statement mentions.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
In the statement, APD highlighted the most recent incidents with updated information.
One shooting happened on the night of Jan. 9, where a woman was shot on Highland Ave and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not give an update on her condition. Investigators said the shooting resulted from a dispute between the victim and a male suspect.
Another shooting earlier this month on Apr. 11, where a transgender woman was shot and killed on Fairburn Road. Channel 2 Action News This Morning reported live from the scene after police found the victim’s body outside an apartment.
That shooting was also a result of a dispute, according to investigators.
The third shooting that APD is actively investigating happened earlier this week on Apr. 18. Police said a transgender woman was shot to death on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘I didn’t do anything wrong:’ YSL attorney speaks after bonding out of Fulton County Jail
- Family calling for justice after man ‘eaten alive’ in ‘death chamber’ at Fulton Jail
- Man already charged in deadly 134 mph street race now accused of going 101 mph while on bond
APD said investigators had not found any indication that these victims were targeted for being transgender or members of the LBGTQ+ community.
APD said the department’s LBGTQ+ Liaison is aware of and monitoring the investigations and working with the Mayor’s Division of LGBTQ+ Affairs on the cases.
CrimeStoppers is offering up to $2,000 in reward money for information on the cases that may lead to an arrest of suspects. You can submit tips and information online or by calling 404-577-8477.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group