Another miserable season in the A-T-L as Falcons lock up eighth straight losing record

ATLANTA (AP) — As the final seconds ticked away on a thoroughly dismal performance, at least the Atlanta Falcons didn’t have to worry about hearing any more boos from the home fans.

Most of them had long since headed for the exits.

The Falcons locked up another losing season and were officially eliminated from playoff contention on a dreary Sunday in the A-T-L, surrendering 31 points in the second half of a 37-9 blowout by the Seattle Seahawks.

Atlanta (4-9) lost for the seventh time in eight games and is assured of an eighth straight losing campaign — matching the longest stretch of futility in franchise history. The Falcons haven’t made the postseason since the 2017 season, and to be knocked out with a full month to go in this regular season only reiterates what a miserable year it has been for a team that started out with high hopes of a turnaround.

“Our fan base deserves a winner,” said embattled second-year coach Raheem Morris, whose future has been the subject of plenty of speculation. “You can’t make any promises you can’t keep at this moment. All you can do is give them the best effort you can give them.”

While the Falcons have been competitive in most of their losses, this one got out of hand — way out of hand — over the final two quarters after the teams went to halftime tied 6-6.

It started on the very first play of the third period when Rashid Shaheed returned the kickoff 100 yard s for a touchdown — the third week in a row that Atlanta’s not-so-special teams have surrendered a long return.

The Seahawks never looked back.

“You can’t give up back-breaking plays that allow your team to self-destruct,” Morris said. “There’s no magic call. You’ve got to go out there and play. The guys have to go back out there and recapture the moment. Somebody has got to go make a play, whether it’s on defense, special teams or offense. Somebody has got to go make a game-changing play. That didn’t happen.”

It happened plenty for the Seahawks, who also blocked a 50-yard field goal attempt in the first half, perhaps costing the Falcons another three points. Not to mention, Bradley Pinion sent a kickoff out of bounds for a penalty, giving Seattle prime field position that was converted into a TD.

The special teams are an absolute mess and show no signs of improvement.

“It’s not just one person to point at, it’s not just one thing to point at,” Morris said. “You’ve got to figure it out, look at it on tape, and try to come up with some answers.”

Kirk Cousins, finishing out the season as the starting quarterback with Michael Penix Jr. sidelined by a knee injury, threw for just 162 yards with a pair of interceptions. Bijan Robinson fumbled one away deep in Seattle territory when the Falcons were driving for a possible tying touchdown early in the third.

Even when the Falcons appeared to score the game’s first touchdown late in the first half, it didn’t work out.

Darnell Mooney hauled in a 26-yard pass from Cousins down the left sideline, but the Atlanta receiver stepped out of bounds just short of the end zone. The officials ruled that he did not re-establish himself on the field, even though the replay showed he took three steps inbounds before the catch.

The Falcons were forced to settle for Zane Gonzalez’s 43-yard field goal.

“You’re always reminded of how it’s a four-quarter game and you have to keep playing,” Cousins said. “You never know which play is going to be the play that makes the difference, so you have to play with the best sense of urgency at all times. Today it got away from us.”

There were thousands of empty seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the game began, and what was left of the Falcons contingent streamed for the exits after Seattle’s final touchdown with 8 1/2 minutes remaining.

By the end, there was nothing but blue and green in the stands, with competing chants of “Sea” and “Hawks” ringing out through the cavernous facility.

Seattle (10-3) has its sights on a special season.

In Atlanta, it’s just more disappointment.

