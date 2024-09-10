ABC News Presidential Debate: How to watch tonight on Channel 2, WSB-TV apps

PIHLA — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet for their first in-person debate Tuesday night at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

“World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis will moderate the debate, which begins at 9 p.m.

There will be 90 minutes of debate time with two commercial breaks and a set of rules that both candidates agreed to.

WSB-TV will air the ABC News Presidential Debate live on air, mobile apps and streaming on your Smart TV. Here are the ways that you can watch across the WSB-TV platforms.

Channel 2

Check your TV guide for WSB-TV. Our LIVE debate coverage begins at 8 p.m. with the debate set to start at 9 p.m.

WSBTV.com and Breaking News app

You can watch the simulcast of the debate on WSBTV.com.

There are two streams you can watch online: the WSB Now Stream here or the 24/7 Breaking News Stream here.

The streams are also available through the WSB-TV mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Smart TV apps

The WSB Now stream is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Google TV. On the home screen, find the magnifying glass and search for WSB. Click on the WSB app icon and install to watch.

You can also watch WSB-TV on NextGen TV. You need a NextGen TV tuner and antenna. This feature is available on newer TV models of LG, Sony, Hisense and Samsung. Search/scan for “WSB”. Click OK on your TV remote to interact with the app.









©2024 Cox Media Group