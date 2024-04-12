88th Atlanta Dogwood Festival: What to know about the event at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns this weekend and the weather is shaping up to be perfect for an outing in Piedmont Park.

An Atlanta staple for over 80 years, there is something for everyone at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival. Virtually every kind of art imaginable is represented at the festival, with a nationally renowned, juried Fine Artist Market that includes sculpture, paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography and much more.

Here’s what to know the 2024 Atlanta Dogwood Festival.

Where and when is the 88th Atlanta Dogwood Festival?

The 88th Atlanta Dogwood Festival will take place at Piedmont Park. The festival is open from Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The artist market will close at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Does it cost anything to enter?

Organizers say the festival is free to attend. The nonprofit does request a $5 donation at the gate.

How do I get to the festival? Where can I park?

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says festival goers can take a rideshare service or hop on MARTA and get off at the Arts Center or Midtown stations and walk a few blocks. You can also take MARTA bus routes to the park.

There are public parking lots off 13th and 14th Streets, Peachtree Street and Spring Street.

What can and can’t I bring to the dogwood festival?

No outside food or drink is allowed inside Piedmont Park during the festival. You may bring in a small chair but you cannot have a tent or cooler.

Due to city ordinances, pets are not allowed inside Piedmont Park for the event. The off-leash dog park though will remain open.

Who is performing?

