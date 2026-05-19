8 DeKalb County polling locations temporarily move for primary election

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Over 44,000 voters across DeKalb County will have a temporary polling place for the primary election.

Eight sites at schools needed to switch for Tuesday’s election day. All of them, including Sagamore Hills Elementary moving to Outlet Community Church, are within two-thirds of a mile.

“We try to not impact the voter tremendously, so they can stay close to their home precinct,” Dr. Jesse Harris, Deputy Director for DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections, told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

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DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections put out signs at least a week in advance and mailed new precinct cards and notices to the impacted voters.

“We’ve also done social media campaigns, direct mailers, like I said, and also every platform, press release, public notice,” Harris said.

Unlike early voting where you can go to any site, voters must go to their assigned precinct on any election day.

“I try to early vote because I don’t like standing in lines,” voter Jessie Fetterling said.

The eight temporary polling places will be the same for June runoffs and there will be fewer days to early vote then. But the polling sites will return to their original locations for November’s general election.

Click here for a full list of all voting precincts in DeKalb County.

POLLING CHANGES IN DEKALB

Cross Keys High School → Woodward Elementary School, Brookhaven

Ashford Park Elementary → John Lewis Elementary, Brookhaven

Champion Theme Middle → St. Michael All Angels Church, Stone Mountain

Wynbrooke Elementary → Stephenson High School, Stone Mountain

Idlewood Elementary → Stone Mountain Middle, Stone Mountain

Murphey Candler Elementary → Arabia Mountain High, Stonecrest

Sagamore Hills Elementary → Outlet Community Church, Atlanta

Kingsley Elementary → Kingswood United Methodist, Dunwoody

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