6-year-old Georgia boy dead after finding gun he thought was ‘toy’ behind his home, police say

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia boy was killed after he found a gun at his apartment complex and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said.

Calhoun Police said they responded to reports of someone shot on Neal Street in Gordon County around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police found the boy dead at the scene.

The boy’s mother said she went outside of the home to let a dog out and the child went behind the apartment and came back, telling his mom he found a toy.

The mother said she didn’t think anything of it and they went back inside. The mother said that shortly thereafter, she heard a pop and found her son on the floor.

Calhoun City Schools identified the child as Zi Zi Olmstead and police confirmed he was the victim.

The gun was identified as a 9 mm Taurus.

Police Chief Tony Pyle said the incident is still under investigation.

