55-year-old woman shot in the butt while walking down the street in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.

On Monday, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to Smith Street Southwest about a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police arrived at the scene to find a 55-year-old woman who had been shot in the butt.

Police said she was walking on McDaniel Street when she was shot by an unknown person.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

TRENDING STORIES:

There are no details on a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman describes sexual assault at Chamblee grocery store

©2024 Cox Media Group