50-year-old woman shot trying to break up large fight between kids

ATLANTA — A large fight between a group of young people ended with a woman getting shot.

Police responded to Middleton Road around 10:41 p.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman who had been shot. Paramedics transported the woman to a hospital, where she is currently listed as stable.

Police said a large fight had happened leading up to the shooting. Investigators believe the woman had been trying to break the fight up when she was shot.

No other details, including information about a suspect, have been released.

