3 kids, including 2-month-old twins, hospitalized, Ga. parents charged with child abuse

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A west Georgia couple is in custody and facing charges after their three children were taken to the hospital last month.

Police say they responded to a home in south Columbus on Feb. 25 in reference to possible child abuse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say that the parents who live at the home, Scott, 26, and Jada Sartin, 24, had taken their 2-month-old son to Martin Army Community Hospital on Fort Moore’s base just outside of Columbus after he became unresponsive.

Two other kids in the home, a 2-year-old boy and a 2-month-old twin daughter, were evaluated at the home by paramedics and taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus.

The 2-year-old boy was discharged from the hospital, but the 2-month-old twins have since been taken to a children’s hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police did not comment on the infants’ injuries, but say they were so severe that they issued warrants against the parents.

Both of them were arrested on March 7 and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of cruelty to children - first degree and two counts of cruelty to children - second degree.

There is no word on the infant twins’ conditions.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman escapes Atlanta City Jail custody at Grady hospital, police say The suspect’s identity and what she was in custody for has not been released.

©2023 Cox Media Group