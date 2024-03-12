3 kids, including 2-month-old twins, hospitalized, Ga. parents charged with child abuse

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A west Georgia couple is in custody and facing charges after their three children were taken to the hospital last month.
Police say they responded to a home in south Columbus on Feb. 25 in reference to possible child abuse.
They say that the parents who live at the home, Scott, 26, and Jada Sartin, 24, had taken their 2-month-old son to Martin Army Community Hospital on Fort Moore’s base just outside of Columbus after he became unresponsive.
Two other kids in the home, a 2-year-old boy and a 2-month-old twin daughter, were evaluated at the home by paramedics and taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus.
The 2-year-old boy was discharged from the hospital, but the 2-month-old twins have since been taken to a children’s hospital.
Police did not comment on the infants’ injuries, but say they were so severe that they issued warrants against the parents.
Both of them were arrested on March 7 and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of cruelty to children - first degree and two counts of cruelty to children - second degree.
There is no word on the infant twins’ conditions.
