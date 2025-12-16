3 arrested, 2 wanted after string of north Georgia burglaries

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Gordon County deputies have arrested three people and are searching for two more after a string of burglaries.

Deputies say they were called to Slate Mine Road on Dec. 8 to reports of several homes being broken into.

A surveillance camera captured a photo of the suspects’ vehicle leaning the scene.

The next day, a deputy spotted the car on Arnold Road and pulled it over.

The driver, 30-year-old Brandon McClure, was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies continued their investigation and arrested Chris Collum, 37, on Dec. 10 and Jacob Walters, 34, on Dec. 11.

Collum was charged with receiving stolen property and Walters was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft.

Collum has since been released on bond, but McClure and Walters are still in the Gordon County Jail.

Deputies are also searching for Brandon Spires, 34, and Chelsea Guffey, 29, for burglary and theft.

