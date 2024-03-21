2nd set of human remains found in metro Atlanta county in less than a week

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area.

The remains were found off Hollingsworth Road Wednesday evening. The remains were taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

The GBI is now in charge of the investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s unclear how long the remains had been out in the open or if deputies had any idea of who they could belong to. It’s also unclear if deputies suspect foul play.

TRENDING STORIES:

This is the second set of human remains found in Newton County in the last week. On March 15, Newton County deputies responded to reports of a body that was found in the area of Covington Bypass Road and Highway 36.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Foul play was not suspected in that death. The body still has not been identified by the GBI.

©2023 Cox Media Group