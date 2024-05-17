22 for 22: Laken Riley’s family, friends to hold run-walk to raise money for her foundation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The family and friends of Laken Riley will gather on Friday night to hold a race in the nursing student’s memory.

The 22 for 22 run and walk will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at River Ridge High School, where Riley was a member of the school’s track team.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Participants can either run or walk 22 laps, one for each year of the nursing student’s life. All money raised Friday night will go toward the Laken Hope Foundation,.

The foundation will donate the funds to organizations focused on women’s safety and also to the scholarship created in Riley’s memory.

“Every step taken and every dollar raised will contribute to making a positive impact and creating meaningful change,” the event organizers say.

You can find more information on how to sign up or participate virtually here.

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was killed while jogging on the University of Georgia campus on Feb. 22.

Police arrested Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan migrant, and charged him with her murder. Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Ibarra on 10 charges in Riley’s murder.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Laken Riley murder: Family releases statement thanking the community

©2024 Cox Media Group