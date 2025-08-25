20K cans of 7UP zero sugar recalled for mislabeling issue

ATLANTA — A bottling company is recalling more than 20,000 cans of a sugar-free soda after a mislabeling issue.

Buffalo Rock Company Inc. issued a voluntary recall for the 7UP Tropical Zero Sugar cans because they have sugar in them.

The bottling company in Birmingham distributed nearly 2,000 12-can cases across Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

The affected cases will have a 078000037975 product code on the cans and a 078000037982 code on the cartons. They also have a use by date of March 23, 2026.

