2 women found dead inside Georgia home from possible carbon monoxide poisoning

MACON, Ga. — Investigators say the deaths of two women found inside a Georgia home may have been from carbon monoxide poisoning.

WGXA-TV in Macon reports that officials responded to a home off Prince Street around 11:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found two women inside the home. Both of them were pronounced dead.

The Bibb County Coroner’s Office identified the women as 76-year-old Bertha Jackson and 65-year-old Lenora Maynard.

Their deaths remain under investigation, but the coroner’s office told WGXA-TV it appears the women died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that is a byproduct of combustion. Many household items including gas- and oil-burning furnaces, portable generators and charcoal grills can produce carbon monoxide.

The Atlanta-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 420 die from accidental CO poisoning in the United States every year and more than 100,000 are treated at emergency rooms.

Symptoms of carbon dioxide include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

The CDC recommends that homeowners install battery-operated CO detectors and check them regularly. You should also have your furnace inspected every year. For generators, the CDC says to never use them inside your home or garage and instead only use one outside more than 20 feet away from your home.

