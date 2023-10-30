2 shot after brawl breaks out in the middle of the street in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Police say two people were shot during a large brawl in the middle of downtown Athens early Sunday morning.

Athens Clark County Police said they responded to a large fight at around 2 a.m.

Officers heard multiple gunshots and found a large group of people fighting in the street at the corner of West Clayton and Hull streets.

Police found two people with gunshot wounds to the torso. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The victims have not been identified, but police said they are expected to survive.

No one has been arrested. It’s unclear how many people fired gunshots.

It’s unclear if any of the people involved were students or what led to the fight.

ACCPD asks anyone with information about the incident or who recorded the incident on their cell phone to contact Det. Hovie Lister at Hovie.Lister@accgov.com /

762-400-7333 or Sgt. Scott Black at Scott.Black@accgov.com / 762-400-7058.

