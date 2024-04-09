2 metro area girls win in NCAA Championship basketball game, former coach speaks on Raven Johnson

ATLANTA — The numbers are in!

A whopping 18.7 million people watched the University of South Carolina beat Iowa in the women’s NCAA Championship basketball game seen on Channel 2 Action News on Sunday.

Two students from the metro area played in the big game.

Sania Feagin and Raven Johnson are teammates at USC and brought their team to victory by putting the clamps on Iowa’s star player.

Raven Johnson went to Westlake High School.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones went there and talked to the staff about her amazing performance.

“The whole West Lake community is proud,” said her former basketball coach, Hilda Hankerson.

Raven’s former principal said it’s not just Westlake that’s proud of her performance.

“I think all of South Fulton is buzzing,” Jarvis Adams said.

So many are talking about how Raven locked down Iowa’s top star Caitlin Clark, stripped her of the ball and scored.

“That was monumental. And a lot of girls don’t get stripped in the open court like that on that college level,” Hankerson pointed out.

Raven is remembered at Westlake as a winner. There are banners up for the 4 state championships and a national championship she helped the school win. “She was the Gatorade Player of the Year,” Hankerson said.

Raven also won the Naismith Award, which goes to the best men’s and women’s college basketball player in the country.

But Raven’s principal says that’s not what sets her apart.

“When you meet her she is the most humble person,” Adams said.

So, humble and giving, last summer Raven returned to Westlake and passed out book bags and school supplies using her Name, Image, and Likeness money.

“Just from her own heart. So she has some NILs and so part of her NILs she works deals so she can come back and give to South Fulton,” Adams explained.

Former City of South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards was there to support her.

Her old coach says Raven is a success at everything she does.

Coach Hankerson says championships seem to be a part of Raven’s DNA.

“She’s running out of fingers to put her rings on because she’s gotten a whole bunch,” said Hankerson.

Feagin graduated from Forest Park High and the coaches are proud of her as well.

