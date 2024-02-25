2 killed in North Georgia house fire; cause still under investigation

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that killed two people.
Banks County fire officials said on Wednesday at 10:46 p.m., crews received reports of a fire at a home on Neal Road. Firefighters were told that people may have still been inside the house.
When crews arrived, they saw large flames coming from the house.
While searching the home, firefighters found two people. Officials confirmed that they died during the fire.
Both victims are believed to be in their late sixties. Their identities have not been released.
No other injuries were reported in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
