2 Georgia standouts declare for NFL Draft

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia standouts CJ Allen and Zachariah Branch became the latest Bulldogs to declare for the NFL draft on Monday.

Branch announced his decision on X, ending his tenure with the Bulldogs after one year. The wide receiver transferred to Georgia in 2025 alongside his brother, Zion, after spending his first two seasons at Southern California.

Branch quickly became quarterback Gunner Stockton’s go-to, finishing the season with a team-high 811 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He had one year of eligibility remaining.

“DAWG NATION, thank you for your unwavering support. You welcomed me with open arms. Having the opportunity to play between the hedges and winning the SEC Championship is a story only God could’ve written, and for that, I am forever grateful,” Branch wrote.

Allen also took his decision to social media on Monday. The AP first-team All-American spent all three years of his collegiate career in Athens and is similarly leaving behind one year of eligibility to pursue the NFL.

Allen anchored a dominant Georgia defense in 2025, leading the unit with 88 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He also contributed 3.5 sacks for a loss of 15 yards, four passes defensed and earned AP first-team All-SEC honors.

“This experience has played a major role in shaping me, not only as a player, but as a man, and has prepared me for this next step ahead,” the linebacker wrote. ”With faith and purpose, and as this chapter comes to a close, I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL draft!”

Both Branch and Allen are viewed as top prospects in their positions.

The duo joins defensive tackle Christen Miller on Georgia’s growing list of NFL hopefuls. Miller declared for the draft on Saturday.

