2 dead after being trapped inside of burning north Georgia home

JASPER, Ga. — Two people are dead after being trapped inside of a burning home in north Georgia.

On Monday, at 7:47 a.m., the City of Jasper Fire Department was called out to a fire with entrapment on Oakmont Drive.

Firefighters arrived on scene to see heavy fire in a home and two victims trapped inside.

Firefighters tried to rescue the trapped victims and put the fire out.

The victims were found but had already died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Jasper Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Jasper Fire Department and the City of Jasper offered condolences to the family of the victims.

