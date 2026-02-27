Cars get stuck in flooded Buckhead road

ATLANTA — The steady heavy rain caused many streets and highways in the metro area to flood Thursday night into Friday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reported on several crashes for Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Shields urged drivers to delay their commutes until the conditions improved.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore was live on Pharr Road, where the Buckhead street is blocked off until the water can recede. A flash flood warning was in effect for Fulton County until 6:30 a.m.

Moore saw at least two cars get stuck in the water. One of the drivers said the fire department came to his rescue.

“There was a car in front of me. Then my car got stuck. It died in the water,” Christian Bensah told Moore.

Bensah lives in the area and been here for more than a decade and said this has never happened before.

Severe Weather Team 2 and Triple Team Traffic says remember to “turn around, don’t drown” if you come across a flooded road.

