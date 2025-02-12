17 arrested in statewide operation targeting child sexual exploitation

GEORGIA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of 17 people accused of technology-facilitated crimes against children.

Operation Byte Down involved the GBI and 33 law enforcement agencies in Georgia. Through Operation Byte Down, suspects were arrested for various child exploitation charges, including sharing child pornography and contact or attempted contact with a minor for sex.

The GBI said they found 13 children living in homes where online child sexual exploitation occurred, with one of the suspects admitting to current or prior hands-on sexual offenses against a child.

Investigators seized 361 electronic devices, including phones, tablets, computers, hard drives and various data storage devices.

The following people were arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children and other related offenses:

Kong Hon Yim, 63, of Duluth, booked into the Gwinnett County Jail

Ezequiel Ortiz, 30, of Duluth, booked into the Gwinnett County Jail

Jianglin Meng, 26, of Norcross, booked into the Gwinnett County Jail

Morgan Albright, 18, of Winder, Georgia, booked into the Barrow County Jail

Steven Michael Yanizeski, 28, of Evans, booked into the Columbia County Jail

Chaunansheng Fu, 28, of Doraville, Georgia, booked into the DeKalb County Jail

Steven Ray Mendenhall, 53, of Macon, booked into the Bibb County Jail

Elvis Beltran Pineda, 25, of Alpharetta, booked into the Forsyth County Jail

Richard Jason Lowery, 43, of Augusta, booked into the Richmond County Jail

Patrick Dulebohn, 43, of Savannah, booked into the Chatham County Jail

Dennis Farmer, 65, of Tifton, booked into the Tift County Jail

Christian Havanki, 29, of Pooler, booked into the Chatham County Jail

Thomas Walker, 37, of Helen, booked into the White County Jail

Derrick Long, 25, of Kingsland, booked into the Camden County Jail

Jonathan Sells, 39, of Cleveland, booked into the White County Jail

Todd Shelton, 61, of Acworth, booked into the Cherokee County Jail

Timothy Grimsley, 36, of Tifton, booked into the Tift County Jail

More arrests are possible. Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation can call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report the tip online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

