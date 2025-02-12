Surveillance video captures mugging, Atlanta neighborhood searching for attacker

ATLANTA — An Adamsville neighborhood wants help finding the man who mugged a church member as they cleaned up Saturday evening.

“I feel for the deacon,” Janay Boucan told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco. “I’m so sad it happened.”

The robbery happened in front of River of Life Christian Center before 5:30 pm Feb. 8, according to Atlanta police.

According to the police report, the church member said someone walked up to him outside, demanded his wallet, pushed him down, reached into his pocket, and took his wallet.

Investigators shared a video that showed someone pushing the 79-year-old man down. The force knocked his shoes and glasses off. Police said he had multiple cuts and bruises.

In the video, you can see six cars passing on one side of the street. One of those cars stopped to tell police what they saw.

It happened in a busy portion of Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW next to the Adamsville Library. It is feet from the Old Adamsville Emergency Shelter, and it is next to Janay Boucan’s ice cream shop.

“I would, literally, be right here on the sidewalk with my sign telling people to come to the ice cream shop, telling people to come get some ice cream on a beautiful warm day,” Boucan said.

In her surveillance video, you can see a person walk past two of her customers outside and walk around to the front of the church where the assault happened.

That area is covered in cameras. One of those clearly showed the suspected robber’s face.

Families there hope that footage is key to catching him and restoring a sense of safety.

“I’ll be on the lookout, telling other people to look out for it as well,” Boucan said.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

