16-year-old GA girl shot to death by 14-year-old boy, GBI says. He’s still on the run

SYLVESTER, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl was shot to death by a 14-year-old boy in Sylvester, Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ke’aisa Young was visiting friends on June 15 when she was shot to death.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI is currently searching for a 14-year-old boy, identified as Kortezz Thomas.

Thomas is from Sylvester.

“Ke’Aisa, I’m so sorry I couldn’t stop that bullet baby,” her aunt, Jah Jefferson, wrote on Facebook. “You had so many dreams, so many goals to reach stepping into year 17 this upcoming November. I couldn’t wait to see you cross that stage next year.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080, or the Sylvester Police Department at 229-776-8501.

Woman stabbed to death identified as Morehouse School of Medicine surgical resident

















©2024 Cox Media Group