15-year-old shot twice in the back during birthday party

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot while at a birthday party on Monday night.

Warner Robins police were called to a home where a large party was happening after 11:30 p.m.

When they got there, police say they found a teenager who had been shot twice in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently listed as stable.

Investigators say they were celebrating a birthday when someone began firing shots.

Police have not yet identified the shooter.

Anyone who knows anything that could help police’s investigation, should call them at 478-302-5380.

